Overall IT spending may dip 8% globally in 2020: Gartner

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Information technology spending by governments across the world is expected to be at $438 billion in 2020, a decrase of 0.6 per cent from the 2019 levels, according to research and advisory firm Gartner.
The only segment on pace to show growth in 2020 will be IT services and software. IT services will continue to be the largest IT spending segment among governments in 2020.
Governments are key consumer of IT, contributing nearly 16 per cent to the overall IT consumption across industries. The overall IT spending (by all industries, including Governments) is put at $2.7 trillion this year, a decline of 8 per cent over the previous year.
“Government organisations are accelerating IT spending on digital public services, public health, social services, education, and workforce reskilling of individuals, families and businesses that are heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Irma Fabular, Senior Research Director at Gartner, said.
“As government organisations globally begin to ease stay-at-home policies, some practices relevant to public health and wellness will persist, including options for telecommuting,” Fabular says.
Software spending will experience the strongest growth, with an increase of 4.5 per cent in 2020.
Important but less urgent IT projects, such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Robotics Process Automation (RPA), will be delayed to make room for immediate and critical spending in digital workplace support, public health response and economic growth.
“Adoption of cloud services will continue to accelerate while spending on in-house servers and storage will continue to decline,” she said.
Government IT spending in North America will be the largest globally at $191 billion in 2020, followed by Western Europe ($94 billion) and Greater China ($39 billion).
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
The fund’s returns have been on par with, or better than, its benchmark over 1, 3 & 5 years
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...