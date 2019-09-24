PaisaWapas announces special cashback for Amazon and Flipkart festive sale

Rubber hit, too
With Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale slated around this month end, another kind of cashback is on offer.
In order to facilitate additional savings for customers this period of peak e-shopping sales, Paiswapas.com has come up with some offers for both Amazon and Flipkart’s sale. Starting from the Big Billion Days sale, which starts from September 29, the top 200 spenders on Flipkart and Amazon will be rewarded with prizes worth Rs 2 lakhs.
Further, every user can get upto 10 per cent extra PaisaWapas Cashback on each transaction done via the website on Amazon, Flipkart and other e-com stores during this period, the company said.
Also, the cashbacks earned via Paisawapas will be in addition to the various credit and debit card offers and other types of cashback offers existing on the e-commerce websites. The cashbacks earned at PaisaWapas can be used for bill payments, recharges, as well as shopping more with the amount. One can even transfer the amount to his/her bank account and encash it if needed, the company said.
The top spender will win a motorbike, and other attractive prizes are on the cards. The leaderboard of top spenders will be published and updated every 24 hours on Paiswapas.com website.
PaisaWapas started in May 2015 as a “Cashback & Rewards” platform for college students and now it has scaled to target online shoppers in the age group 15-35 years.
