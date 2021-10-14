Palo Alto Networks launches new multicloud location in India

Scripting a survival
Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks on Thursday unveiled its new India multicloud location dedicated to serving local and regional customers.
“The new cloud location underlines India’s importance in Palo Alto Networks’ global strategy and commitment to the country,” the company said in an official release.
With cyberattacks becoming increasingly complex and sophisticated, threat detection and prevention is becoming more difficult, time-consuming, and expensive. The new data location will help the company provide a global, cloud-delivered, community-driven approach to aggregated threat analysis while addressing data residency and privacy needs that are important among organisations in India, it said.
It will also enable India-based and other regional organisations to get direct, high-performance access to Palo Alto Networks solutions such as Prisma Cloud, Cortex XDR, WildFire and Cortex Data Lake while allowing storage of their logs within Indian borders. Additionally, customers based in India can currently also leverage Palo Alto Networks’ local cloud locations with Prisma Access.
“Investing in local cloud infrastructure is part of Palo Alto Networks continued commitment to customers around the world, wherever their data resides. India was chosen not only because of the country’s mature cloud market and reliable infrastructure but also for accelerated digital transformation imposed by the pandemic,” said Anil Valluri, regional Vice-President, India and SAARC at Palo Alto Networks.
“With the Government’s Digital India initiative, this new cloud location is a step forward towards a safer and secure tomorrow, while also addressing data residency and privacy needs,” he added.
