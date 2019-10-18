Palred Tech launches Xmate brand

Palred Technologies, a BSE-listed firm, has launched a lifestyle electronics accessories startup Xmate. The new brand, which entered into a sub-brand agreement with e-commerce major Amazon, will exclusive sell a range of electronics and digital lifestyle products.

“We have over 60 different products put on sale on Amazon. We are going to introduce 40 more in the next few months,” Palem Srikanth Reddy, Chairman of Palred Technologies Limited, has said.

The firm will invest about Rs 25 crore by the end of March 2020 on the new brand.

The products include mobile accessories, laptop accessories and audio accessories and small remotely operated cameras

Introducing the brand in a soft launch here on Friday, he said Xmate registered sales of about 50,000 pieces since its launch in June. “We are expecting a sale of 20,000 pieces in the Diwali sale on the e-commerce platform,” he said.

“We will launch grooming accessories like trimmers, mini home projectors in the Home Entertainment category,” he said.

Presently imported from the assembly lines in China, the firm is planning to shift a good part of the assembling to its Kurnool facility. “We have a 12-member team in China for research and design of the products,” he added.

“We will also focus on smart wearables, Artificial Intelligence enabled accessories and Internet of Thing (IoT) devices,” he said.