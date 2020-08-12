Palred Technologies chief Palem Srikanth Reddy succumbs to Covid-19

Can money make the waste go round?
Palem Srikanth Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Palred Technologies, has passed away due to the Covid-19 infection.
An Industrial Engineering Graduate from REC, Trichy, and a Post-Graduate in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University, USA, Palem Srikanth Reddy had sold his earlier venture Four Soft’s core IT and BPO business to a UK-based firm in 2013.
Four Soft has specialised in developing and providing solutions exclusively to the logistics and supply chain sectors.
Palred Technologies attempted to crack the new economy business. LatestOne, an e-commerce venture that sells computer peripherals and accessories for digital devices.
The firm also ventured into its own brand (PTron) to sell mobile accessories. Later, it allied with e-commerce major Amazon to sell Xmate line of smart products.
Srikanth Reddy also unsuccessfully tested waters in politics. He contested as a Telugu Desam candidate against late Congress leader Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in his home turf Pulivendula in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.
He, however, had decided to quit politics for good to focus on his new economy businesses.
