Panasonic Avionics opened its new facility in Pune for developing and delivering in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions. The company opened its new campus in the presence of Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, alongside Ken Sain, CEO of Panasonic Avionics Corporation and Manish Sharma, Chairman of Panasonic Life Solutions India and South Asia, and Director of Panasonic Avionics India.

This new facility marks the company’s first dedicated centre in India. Initially employing over 200 skilled engineers, the facility aims to expand its software engineering capabilities to meet the growing demand from airlines worldwide for personalised passenger experiences.

“The facility will play a crucial role in Panasonic Avionics’ strategy to empower airlines with cutting-edge digital engagement solutions, supported by advanced enterprise software tools aimed at reducing lifecycle costs of in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions,” the company said in a press release.

Panasonic Avionics’ Pune facility will house advanced laboratories for developing and testing a range of software, catering to both narrowbody and widebody aircraft. This includes the development of the X Series in-flight entertainment system, airline interactives for unique seatback experiences, SDKs for IFEC development support, and mobile companion apps.

By leveraging partnerships with universities across Maharashtra and India, the company aims to nurture local talent and enhance its software development capabilities, ensuring quicker time-to-market for next-generation IFEC and digital solutions.

This investment in Pune is part of Panasonic Avionics’ broader commitment to India, following its successful entry into the market in 1972. The company joins Panasonic Life Solutions India, which currently employs 11,000 professionals across multiple locations in the country.

Developed through a ‘build-operate-transfer’ model initiated in 2021, the new facility underscores Panasonic Avionics’ dedication to driving innovation in software design and development, positioning Pune as a pivotal hub for its global operations.