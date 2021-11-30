Info-tech

Parablu raises over $1 mn via Pre-Series A round

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 30, 2021

To utilise funds for sales, expand distribution channels and penetrate North American markets.

Parablu has raised a Pre-Series A round of more than $ 1mn led by Inflection Point Ventures, India’s largest angel investment platform. The funds raised will be utilised primarily for sales & marketing, targeted towards expanding distribution channels and penetrating North American markets and accelerating the engineering roadmap.

Parablu builds secure, enterprise-class data management solutions. The start-up has created a solution stack where Data Privacy is built-in and has also forged an innovative and unique integration with Microsoft 365 and Google G-Suite that makes it easier and less expensive for enterprises to adopt their solutions.

