Pawan Kalyan flays suspension of 400 Twitter accounts

Jana Sena Party President and actor Pawan Kalyan has flayed Twitter’s decision to suspend about 400 accounts of his party activists and fans.

“I don’t understand the reason for suspending 400 Twitter accounts of Jana Sena supporters,” he said.

In a tweet, he alleged that the accounts have been suspended because his supporters stood for the rights of “helpless people” and taking up their issues. “How do we understand this,” he questioned.

Shatagni, a social media team of JS, is one of the accounts that were suspended.

With a follower base of 3.6 millions, Pawan Kalyan has started a hashtag called #BringBackJSPSocialMedia, demanding the immediate release of the accounts.

Going by the tweets of Jana Sena Party workers, the accounts have been suspended on Tuesday morning for the reasons not disclosed yet.

Pawan Kalyan’s followers are very active on the social media platform, engaging in heated arguments with the followers of YSR Congress Party and Telugu Desam parties.