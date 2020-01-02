PayPal announces adoption assistance programme

To enhance parental support benefits for its employees, PayPal India on Thursday announced a new Adoption Assistance Program. Under this, the company will offer financial support of up to ₹1 lakh per adoption for the parents.

This covers reimbursement of adoption expenses such as CARA registration, child placement, foster care and establishment of legal guardianship, the company said in a statement. The new program is effective from December 2019.

“At PayPal, fostering an open, diverse and innovation-driven culture is essential for our employees to be at their creative best. As part of this effort, we have enhanced our parental support benefits for adoptive parents so they have constant support throughout the process and can truly embrace their journey of parenthood,” said Jayanthi Vaidyanathan, Senior Director, Human Resources at PayPal.”

Adoption leave

PayPal offers paid adoption leave of 16 weeks for female employees and paternity leave of two weeks. An employee who intends to take adoption leave has to give two months prior notice to his/her manager and the HR Department. This leave must be used in one block and cannot be carried forward or accumulated. Any unused adoption leave will lapse. The move is a part of PayPal’s endeavour to ensure a work-life balance for employees, keeping in mind the evolving family dynamics and work culture.

Parents can also avail themselves of counselling assistance or tips on parenting from PayPal’s Employee Assistance Program. Besides this, the company also offers its employees parental support programs like IVF/infertility treatment coverage under medical insurance, maternity expenses coverage under medical insurance, maternity leave of 26 weeks, paternity leave of two weeks, extended maternity and paternity leave (need-based); and Childcare@PayPal, where children can be enrolled in a near-site daycare centre or reimbursement of daycare expenses of up to ₹10,000 per month.

PayPal in India has a base of about 3,500 employees. Its platform empowers more than 286 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.