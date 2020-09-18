Paytm app pulled down from Google Play Store

Google has pulled down the digital payment app Paytm from its Play Store, but gave no reason for its action. Similarly, the Paytm First Games Paytm’s fantasy sports service has also been pulled down from the Play Store.

Paytm confirmed that its app was unavailable on the Play Store, but it too did not provide a reason for why it had been removed.

“Dear Paytm'ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal,” Paytm tweeted.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the app has been removed for allegedly violating Google’s policies relating to gambling.

Google’s Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy had, in a blog post today, detailed the company’s policies related to gambling apps.

“We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,” wrote Frey.

“When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts,” she added.

According to the TechCrunch report, Paytm promotes fantasy sports service within the Paytm app. This has lead to repeat violations of Google’s policies, the TechCrunch report claimed.

According to an Indian Express report, Google does not allow apps to redirect users to other apps from within the platform. Previously, Mobikwik faced a similar situation for promoting Aarogya Setu ad banner on their app, the report said. This may be another reason for the Paytm app being pulled down from the Play Store.

Paytm’s other apps including Paytm for Business, Paytm mall and Paytm Money are still available on the Play Store, the report claimed.

Paytm is one of the largest fintech apps in India with over 50 million monthly active users as per reports.