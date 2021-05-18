Paytm empowers users in Kerala to pay their electricity bills 24x7

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
Digital financial services platform Paytm has announced that users in Kerala can now pay their electricity bill 24x7 on the platform.
The company has also announced an assured reward on every bill payment. Users paying the electricity bill for the first time on the platform will get a guaranteed cash back of up to ₹50.
A company spokesman said Paytm is a pioneer in electricity bill payments and has partnered with over 70 electricity boards across the country to serve millions of users in this segment.
Paytm leads India’s digital payments with 1.2 billion monthly transactions
To bring more convenience to its users, it has recently enhanced its UI for electricity bill payments that takes less than a minute to complete a transaction. Users need to simply choose their State and service provider, enter their bill number or customer account number and then make that payment. The payment is instant, and users get a receipt on completion of bill payment. Paytm also reminds about the due date for payments through SMS and in-app notifications.
Telangana power regulator for rapid deployment of smart meters
Paytm, which has a 20 million-strong merchant base, is seeing more businesses extensively accepting payments online. Since April 2020, it has witnessed a massive surge in digital payments for electricity bills as more people avoid venturing out, standing in queues and, most importantly, touching cash in the Covid situation.
