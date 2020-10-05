Paytm launches Android Mini App Store

In a bid to take on Google, Paytm today announced the launch of its Android Mini App Store to support Indian developers. This comes after Google recently evicted Paytm from its play store for allegedly violating norms. While Paytm denied any violations, it had initiated discussions with other Indian start-up founders to establish a desi app store.

Paytm is providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges. For payments, developers will be able to give a choice of Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking and cards to their users.

More than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker have already joined the programme. It comes with a developer dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools to engage with the users. This app store has been running in beta with select users and witnessed over 12 million visits in September.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO - Paytm said, "I am proud that we are today launching something that creates an opportunity for every Indian app developer. Paytm Mini App Store empowers our young Indian developers to leverage our reach and payments to build new innovative services. For Paytm users, it will be a seamless experience that doesn't require any separate download and enables them to use their preferred payment option."