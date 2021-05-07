Paytm launches Covid-19 vaccine finder

Paytm, a digital financial services platform, on Friday announced the launch of the Covid-19 Vaccine Finder on its mini App store.

The finder tracks 780 districts in India for vaccine slot availability in one's locality. It enables citizens to filter vaccine slots seamlessly based on location and age.

It provides real-time automated alerts when new slots open up and facilitates the appointment process for registered citizens.

The platform helps citizens check the availability of vaccination slots for a specific date by individually entering different PIN codes or district details along with age group ( 18+ or 45+).

In case the slots are saturated for the near future, users can select the option for real-time alerts from Paytm once aslot is free.

The automated process reduces the hassle and ordeal of refreshing the platform for new slots repeatedly. Data is sourced on a real-time basis from the CoWIN API, where a slot can be booked to take a vaccination to protect oneself and one’s loved ones.

The launch of the Paytm Covid-19 Vaccine Finder provides the end-user relief to some extent by curbing the hassle of checking real-time availability of slots directly via the Paytm app and getting the jab at the earliest.

"We have introduced a new feature to find Covid Vaccine slots in the nearby locality and set alerts when new slots open up. We believe that withthe combined efforts of the Government, organisations, and citizens, we are on track to recovery. Our priority is to build collective resistance to the deadly virus as a nation, thus catalysing the process of herd immunity," a Paytm spokesperson said.

The company aims to enable the maximum numbers of citizens to benefit from the service, get vaccinated in a timely manner and avoid crowding at the centres.

The Indian Government launched the world's largest mass vaccination drive for citizens ranging between 18 to 44 years of age on May 1, 2021, to mitigate further chaos caused by the pandemic's second wave. The vaccination, along with strategic lockdown, will help flatten the curve and build the country's herd immunity at a faster pace.