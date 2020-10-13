Info-tech

Paytm Payment Gateway launches same-day bank settlement

Paytm, on Tuesday, announced the launch of same-day settlement facility for fund transfers on its payment gateway service.

“This will help business partners settle money transfers anytime in their bank account on the same day of receiving payment, without waiting for the next day,” it said in a statement.

The feature can be accessed from Paytm Merchant Dashboard or Paytm for Business app. The minimum amount that can be transferred is ₹50, and the maximum amount is ₹2 lakh in a single transfer request.

