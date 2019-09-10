PayU India launches multi-functional mobile App for merchants

Done in by discounts?
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
PayU India, an online payments solutions provider, has launched a multi-functional mobile app for merchants.
This App has been designed to help merchants conveniently track their businesses on the move and request for payments. With a frictionless merchant service, the App aims to simplify business for the small and medium merchants and augment the ease of business for 63 million MSMEs in the country.
Noopor Chaturvedi, Country Head – Small & Medium Businesses, PayU India said, “With this app, our goal is to empower MSMEs with a mobile channel equipped with complete account access and business management capabilities. The app will also provide instant query resolution to offer a seamless merchant experience. It is an exciting time for us since the PayU app is one of the most innovative app in this space. It strengthens our value proposition, giving us an edge above other industry players.”
An assessment carried out by PayU on its merchant base revealed that 74 per cent merchants expressed the need for a mobile platform to monitor and operate their business.
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports