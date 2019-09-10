PayU India launches multi-functional mobile App for merchants

PayU India, an online payments solutions provider, has launched a multi-functional mobile app for merchants.

This App has been designed to help merchants conveniently track their businesses on the move and request for payments. With a frictionless merchant service, the App aims to simplify business for the small and medium merchants and augment the ease of business for 63 million MSMEs in the country.

Noopor Chaturvedi, Country Head – Small & Medium Businesses, PayU India said, “With this app, our goal is to empower MSMEs with a mobile channel equipped with complete account access and business management capabilities. The app will also provide instant query resolution to offer a seamless merchant experience. It is an exciting time for us since the PayU app is one of the most innovative app in this space. It strengthens our value proposition, giving us an edge above other industry players.”

An assessment carried out by PayU on its merchant base revealed that 74 per cent merchants expressed the need for a mobile platform to monitor and operate their business.