PC gaming gaining preference among India’s gaming community, says HP report

There is a growing preference for PC gaming among India’s gaming community, according to a study conducted by HP. According to the HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021, 89 per cent of respondents believe that a personal computer (PC) offers a better gaming experience than a smartphone. Furthermore, 37 per cent of mobile gamers are inclined towards migrating to a PC for gaming.

This represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the PC gaming industry in the country, as per the report. The preference for moving to PCs for gaming was led by Millennials and Gen Z respondents (70 per cent), as well as by Casual and Enthusiast Gamers (75 per cent). 94 per cent of respondents across Tier 2 cities, 88 per cent across Tier 1, and 87 per cent in metro cities prefer PCs over mobile phones for gaming.

Respondents listed better processing speed, display and sound among the top reasons for gamers to migrate to PC gaming. Internal storage, better sound effects, more backup battery and better thermal capabilities were other reasons to switch to PC gaming.

The survey also explored user preferences in buying a PC, especially for gaming.33 per cent of participants said that they prefer gaming features while making their purchase decision. Better processing speed (65 per cent) and graphics capabilities (64 per cent) were the key consumer considerations while choosing a gaming PC.

Gamers also expect better graphics, batteries, and more immersive displays and thermal innovations in gaming PCs.

Gaming, an emerging career option

Overall, gaming has emerged as a viable career opportunity with over 90 per cent respondents agreeing that gaming industry is a viable career option.

The preference for gaming as a career option was seen largely in women with 84 per cent of all women respondents wanting to pursue gaming as career, followed by 80 per cent of male respondents, along with Gen X (91 per cent) and school students (88 per cent). Respondents from Tier 2 cities (84 per cent) appeared more likely to choose a career in the gaming industry than those from metros (78 per cent).

“Women, GenZ, respondents from Western India, and Tier 2 towns have a high affinity for gaming as a career,” the report said.

Ketan Patel, Managing Director – HP India Market said, “With people spending more time at home, gaming has seen a dramatic rise, as consumers look to find new avenues for entertainment, stress release and social connect. In this scenario, the PC has emerged as the preferred device that provides the most comprehensive gaming experience.”

Patel further added that the shift from mobiles to PCs by gamers represented a massive business opportunity for HP. Gaming is among the fastest-growing segments in the company’s PC portfolio and it expects to continue this momentum, added Patel.

Stress buster

Apart from a viable career option, gaming has been a stress buster for gamers, especially during the pandemic. Over 92 per cent of respondents agreed that gaming helps relieve work/study pressure while reducing stress and inducing positive feelings. In addition, 91 per cent believe that gaming fosters better peer-level socialising and helps make new friends. Similarly, 91 per cent of respondents also believe that gaming boosts attention and concentration levels.

Vickram Bedi, Sr. Director, Personal Systems - HP India Market, commented, “In recent times, the importance of technology in maintaining social connect and aiding in positive mental health has become paramount. Gaming has emerged as a wholesome activity that the entire family can participate and connect with friends and family. PC Gaming is now a global phenomenon, and careers opportunities in the industry are immense,” said Bedi.

Apart from gaming, survey respondents highlighted entertainment (54 per cent), photo/video editing (54 per cent) and graphic design (48 per cent), as other key tasks that they performed on their PCs – highlighting the versatility of PCs with gaming capabilities.