While overall consumer personal computer (PC) segment has declined in the first quarter this year (Q1 FY23), industry data indicate that gaming PCs continue to hold the demand.

In the Q1 FY23, HP sold 47,298 units (as compared with 46,139 units in Q1 FY22) of gaming PCs with a market share of 37.53 per cent, followed by Lenovo at 32,890 units (versus 27,680 in Q1 FY22) with 26.10 per cent and Asus at 28,990 units (versus 21,196 units in Q1 FY22) with 23 per cent market share.

Overall, the industry sold 1,26,740 units of gaming PCs during the first quarter this year, which is a growth of around three per cent as compared with 1,23,189 units in the corresponding period last year, said a report by IDC.

“This demand buoyancy for gaming PC has sustained over the last four-five years and we are optimistic about this trend continuing. HP leads over all India PC market with 33.8 per cent market share in Q1 FY23 (IDC). HP has been leading India’s PC for three years in row. With the PC demand situation expected to improve in the second half of this year (H2 FY23), we see better growth for HP in gaming PC market,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India, told businessline.

Preferred device

He said PC is the most preferred device for gaming with 68 per cent of gamers believing it offers better processors, design and graphics with immersive displays.

Bedi said HP’s strategy is to make gaming mainstream in India and the company has successfully broken the myth that gaming is only for a niche segment of serious gamers.

“Gaming is for all – the degree of involvement might be different. Our goal is to mainstream gaming and build a gaming ecosystem that caters to all audience segments. No matter what type of gamer – professional, enthusiast, mainstream — HP has the gaming solution for everyone,” he said.

He also noted that the company understands that gamers use their gaming devices for creation, work and other regular computing activities, so HP is designing its gaming devices that enable multiple use cases.

Gaming experience

The company, last week, launched the latest line-up of Omen and Victus gaming devices to provide best in class gaming experience for all types of gamers in India. The new range includes Omen Transcend 16, Omen 16, and Victus 16 laptops, the power and flexibility to play, create and work seamlessly for gamers. The prices start at Rs.59,999.

According to analysts, there is a significant growth momentum for serious gaming in India. “Over the past three years, with increased time spent on mobile gaming, more casual gamers are transitioning towards serious PC gaming. This positive trend is also evident in the sales of gaming PCs in India,” Prabhu Ram, Head – Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research told businessline.

