Pega India MD Suman Reddy to quit; to start a new firm

Pega, the US-based firm with huge presence in India, has announced a new model where the business will be transitioning into a function-based model.

The India Leadership Team (ILT) at Pega, comprising senior functional leaders across legal, finance, facilities and people, will be collectively responsible for the organisation moving forward. This ILT team will be led by Deepak Visweswaraiah, Vice-President (Platform Engineering and Site Managing Director, India).

“Deepak Visweswaraiah brings extensive expertise in leading research and development and cloud operations across India and the US,” a Pega statement said.

Focus areas

He will continue to focus on leading the platform engineering team, driving innovation and excellence in Pega’s low-code platform.

“With close to 2,000 employees, Pega India plays a major role in the company’s global R&D innovation and cloud services.

The current Managing Director of Pega India, Suman Reddy, will be leaving the organisation in July to launch a new company within the Pega ecosystem.

His new venture will provide high-quality consulting and delivery services to Pega clients leveraging the Pega Express methodology.