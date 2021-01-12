Pegasystems buys real-time speech analytics firm Qurious

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Pegasystems Inc, a US-based firm in India, has acquired real-time speech analytics solutions company Qurious.io, Inc. Terms of the deal, however, are not being disclosed.
Qurious.io uses speech-to-text, natural language processing (NLP), and emotion detection capabilities to analyse the conversations during the engagement with customers.
“The software provides agents with real-time insights and coaching so they can improve customer interactions and make better recommendations,” Pegasystems said in a statement on Tuesday.
The four-year-old San Francisco-based company offers this solution on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.
Pegasystems will add the target company’s capabilities to its software portfolio with an initial focus on Pega Customer Service use cases. “While automated chatbots are increasingly more popular with consumers, live service agents are still left to handle the toughest customer problems over the phone,” Kerim Akgonul, Senior Vice-President (Products), Pegasystems, said.
“Qurious.io’s real-time speech analytics proactively helps agents resolve these difficult requests,” the firm said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...