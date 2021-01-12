Pegasystems buys real-time speech analytics firm Qurious

Pegasystems Inc, a US-based firm in India, has acquired real-time speech analytics solutions company Qurious.io, Inc. Terms of the deal, however, are not being disclosed.

Qurious.io uses speech-to-text, natural language processing (NLP), and emotion detection capabilities to analyse the conversations during the engagement with customers.

“The software provides agents with real-time insights and coaching so they can improve customer interactions and make better recommendations,” Pegasystems said in a statement on Tuesday.

The four-year-old San Francisco-based company offers this solution on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Pegasystems will add the target company’s capabilities to its software portfolio with an initial focus on Pega Customer Service use cases. “While automated chatbots are increasingly more popular with consumers, live service agents are still left to handle the toughest customer problems over the phone,” Kerim Akgonul, Senior Vice-President (Products), Pegasystems, said.

“Qurious.io’s real-time speech analytics proactively helps agents resolve these difficult requests,” the firm said.