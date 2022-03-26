Pennant Tech to double headcount to 500

Pennant Technologies, a fintech solutions company, would be doubling its headcount to 500 from the present strength of 250 employees in the next 18 months.

The company has opened a new office at Cyber Gateway at Madhapur, with a built-up space of 20,000 sq ft that can house 220 employees.

“With more than 250 associates currently based out of its Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam centers, we are planning to double the number of employees in the next 18 months,” Rama Krishna Raju, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pennant Technologies, said.

The 16-year-old company provides solutions that address the transformational needs of the global banking and financial services industry.

“We partnered with over 45 leading banks and financial institutions in the Gulf region, Europe and India,” he said in a statement on Saturday.