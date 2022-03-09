PeopleStrong acquires compensation tech company PayReview

HR Tech company, PeopleStrong, has acquired salary and compensation tech platform, PayReview, in an all-cash and stock deal. This acquisition will help the company in bringing efficiency and transparency to traditional compensation management, enabling enterprises across APAC to drive data-backed talent strategies and improve business profitability.

Founded in 2017 by Anuraag Srivastav (CEO) and Dinesh Gadge (Director Technology), PayReview began with a vision to bring transparency and fairness in compensation management using technology and has over 100 customers at present.

PayReview will now be a part of PeopleStrong’s HR Tech 4.0 platform aiming to bring work-pay and talent compensation together, delivering an intuitive and powerful solution designed to automate the compensation review and increment process.

Sandeep Chaudhary, CEO, PeopleStrong, said, “In today’s talent economy, the negotiating power resides with the talent, and pay management has become central to any value creation for employees. The new digitally adapted world comes with new work-life and business models which complicate things even further for high-growth enterprises with an ever-demanding talent workforce.”

“We have, and continue to make significant investments in people and technology to fuel our 3X growth strategy, and are committed to helping enterprises solve complex HR problems with tech. With the inclusion of PayReview in our product portfolio, we believe enterprises will gain momentum in creating a truly people-centric organization with a future-ready workforce,” he added.

Srivastav said, “We are thankful to our customers like JSW, L&T, WNS, Chola, Mahindra Logistics, and many more who instilled confidence in our product and helped it grow to be a scalable and proven compensation platform across India and SEA. Today, we are the only company to provide a seamless experience to organisations across all forms of remuneration – cash, benefits, and equity. With PeopleStrong, we will help enterprises build fair compensation practices at scale, and with insights, instill transparency in the most important yet complex part of their work-life - their salary.”

PeopleStrong recently revealed their HR Tech 4.0 platform which is a comprehensive platform like HR SuperApp that helps organisations create seamless employee experience throughout the employee journey.