Perfios, a B2B SaaS Fintech company, on Monday said Kedaara Capital, a private equity investor, will invest $229 Million in its Series-D funding round, through the combination of a primary fund raise and a secondary sale.

This marks one of the largest investments in an Indian B2B SaaS company this year.

Perfios, which has a strong footprint in West Asia and South-East Asia, besides India, plans to deploy the funds in fuelling its continued global expansion plans in North America and Europe.

The company also plans to invest in new-age technologies to enhance its comprehensive stack of Decision Analytics SaaS products to solve the entire end-to-end customer journey across banking, insurance, and embedded commerce.

On signing the definitive agreement with Perfios, Nishant Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner, Kedaara Capital, said, “Led by one of the strongest teams in the space, Perfios has created truly the best-in-class fintech SaaS business that plays on the strong secular growth and increasing digitisation levels in the financial services sector in India and globally. Their pioneering approach has led to a strong positive flywheel effect that will help the company maintain its market leading position, and we are excited to partner with them.”

Commenting on the development, Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO, Perfios, said, “This investment will help us in strengthening the digital transformation journey of our partners, thereby powering financial inclusion and providing access to financial services to billions across the globe.

We are happy to have KedaaraCapital as a new investor, and thankful to Bessemer Venture Partners and Warburg Pincus for their continued support and confidence in us.”

V. R. Govindarajan, Co-Founder and Chairman, Perfios, said “This funding underscores not just our achievements and the tireless dedication of our employees, but also our commitment to employee wealth creation through ESOPs. With gratitude and renewed passion, we’re poised to continue our transformative journey, championing innovation in the financial sector.”

With a current footprint in 18 geographies, Perfios continues to expand their business in global markets and build sophisticated and new-age technologies that will enhance the customer experience and reduce complexities.

With Bessemer Venture Partners joining in 2017 during the Series A round and Warburg Pincus in the 2019’s Series B, Perfios has garnered significant backing from these esteemed investors over the years.

On the new round of investment, Vishal Mahadevia, Managing Director & India Head, Warburg Pincus, said “Having been a part of Perfios’ journey from its early stages, we continue to be impressed by the company’s relentless drive, customer-centricity and innovation.

Their commitment to revolutionising the financial services sector has been unwavering, and this new round of funding further solidifies our belief in their vision. As Perfios continues to redefine the industry, we’re proud to reaffirm our support and look forward to the company scaling even greater heights in the future.”

Vishal Gupta, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners, said:“From our initial investment, we recognized the immense potential in Perfios and their unique approach to the B2B SaaS Fintech space. As they embark on this new chapter, BVP is excited to continue our partnership, confident that Perfios will set new benchmarks in the industry.“

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit