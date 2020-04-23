Perpetuuiti launches IT solution for biz continuity post-Covid

Pune-based Perpetuuiti, an enterprise-grade IT automation service provider, has come out with tailor-made solutions -- 'Impact calculator, Continuity Patrol, Continuity Vault and Av3ar' -- for companies restarting business after Covid impact.

For companies coming out of Covid, a business impact analysis in real-time would be the first step towards reconstruction. Perpettuuiti’s Impact Calculator can calculate the business impact on various factor such as customer service, non-compliance with government regulations, loss of revenue, loss of business, increased operating costs, loss of goodwill and loss of stakeholder confidence to enable promoters to work out a suitable solution.

One major challenge that a disaster brings with it is the disruption to the conduct of business. With 'Continuity Patrol' any organisation can seamlessly automate their critical data center operations and remain business resilient against disasters. Continuity Patrol, an Intelligent Service Availability Management Suite enables Real-Time Enterprise Visibility in a single-click for Business Service Availability Assurance, Orchestration and Automation, said the company.

Enterprises also face another daunting challenge of executing their BCM (business continuity management) process on an organisation-wide level. Executing the BCM process across the organisation to whether a pandemic or adapting to what may become an indigenous risk to ongoing operations requires complex planning and execution to ensure business continuity. 'BCM Wallet', a handy mobile application from Perpetuuiti manages, monitors, and executes Business Continuity more quickly and easily to help maintain continuity of operations during a crisis.

Sundar Raman, Co-Founder and CTO, Perpetuuiti said as businesses face the latest pandemic threat, the need to have a well-defined and tested BCM plan in place cannot be overemphasized.

The pandemic plan needs to be adapted and tailored to cope with the unique challenges posed by the current and future pandemics.

Organisations can rely on 'Continuity vault' to develop, implement and maintain a viable continuity plan to protect their people, manage operations and sustain the organisation during the pandemic and beyond. Continuity Vault from Perpetuuiti’s basket of innovative offerings that enables a comprehensive platform for BCMP (business continuity management planning) that integrates people, process and technology.

Professionals will also enlist the services of Digital Assistants and Digital Employee like “Aida” from Perpetuuiti’s Av3ar AIOps (artificial intelligence) platform to do the routine yet vital aspects of day-to-day work, it said.

The company's client list is leading companies including IBM, BSE, Edelweiss, NPCL, Idea-Vodafone, Tata Housing and Wipro.