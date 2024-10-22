Pune-based Persistent Systems announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending September 30, 2024. The company reported robust growth across key metrics, reflecting steady operational performance and increased profitability.

The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter came in at ₹325 crore, marking a significant 23.4 per cent year-on-year growth and a 6.1 per cent rise on a Q-o-Q basis. The PAT margin was recorded at 11.2 per cent, reflecting strong bottom-line performance driven by operational efficiencies and improved financial management.

The company’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) reached ₹480.73 crore in Q2 FY25, with an EBITDA margin of 16.6 percent. This represents an 18.7 per cent year-on-year growth and a 5.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase, showcasing strong operational efficiency and cost management.

Persistent Systems’ revenue for Q2 FY25 stood at ₹2,897.15 crore, marking a 20.1 per cent year-on-year growth from the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased by 5.8 per cent.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent, said, “We are proud to announce the 18th sequential quarter of revenue growth, delivering $345.5M revenue, an 18.4 per cent increase year-over-year. In the same period, our PAT grew by 23.4 per cent in rupee terms. This quarter, we strengthened our capabilities and advanced our AI-led, platform-driven services strategy. We brought on Starfish Associates to elevate our AI-powered contact center modernization; the addition of Arrka expands our comprehensive offerings in digital governance, including data privacy, AI governance, and cybersecurity.”

He added, “ For the second year in a row, we were named a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. This inclusion underscores our differentiated cloud expertise and ability to deliver boutique-style client experiences using AI and automation” .