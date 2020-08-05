Persistent Systems sees growth picking up in BFSI healthcare sectors

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Outsourcing company Persistent Systems has said that it expects to grow 2-4 per cent in the remaining 3 quarters, but is cautiously optimistic on tech spending due to continued Covid-19 related headwinds faced by its clients.
The company clarified that this is not a guidance but is a target, which could see it closing the year at a revenue growth of 6-12 per cent. “While we are cautiously optimistic, there is a momentum from clients on adopting tech in new business areas,” Christopher O’Connor, CEO & Executive Director, Persistent Systems, told BusinessLine.
Persistent’s optimism comes from improved June-ended quarter numbers. It reported profits of ₹90 crore, a 9.2 per cent increase when compared to ₹82.4 crore posted in the year-ago period. In the March-ended quarter, the company had reported a dip in profits and sequentially this was an increase of 7.4 per cent.
Revenues for the June-ended quarter were ₹991.3 crore, a 19 per cent rise when compared to ₹832.1 crore posted in the year-ago period. This revenue growth is more or less in line with other mid-size companies in the sector such as Hexaware and Mphasis. Sequential revenue growth was 3.1 per cent.
The growth, according to O’Connor, was primarily due to increased uptake in BFSI and healthcare sectors. “Companies are seeking suggestions on how to adopt technology to augment their business as they are facing topline and bottomline pressures,” he said.
This resulted in EBITDA growth for the company, which rose 21.8 per cent on a yearly basis to ₹146.4 crore. These margins can be sustained going forward, said O’Connor.
Persistent continues to be bullish for the remaining quarters, on the back of what it has seen in Q1. It has bagged customers in the healthcare segment wherein O’Connor sees demand for AI increasing especially tele-medicine is increasingly getting adopted in hospitals.
In the quarter, Americas grew 3.4 per cent and Europe 20 per cent on a sequential basis. While Persistent does not give out Annual Contract Value or deal pipeline numbers, it said that it had a healthy deal pipeline. Over the medium term, Persistent should be a key beneficiary of the Covid-led increase in digital services’ uptake, given its high exposure to consulting, hi-tech and other stable verticals such as healthcare and BFSI, noted an Motital Oswal report.
Recent improvement in execution and higher focus on annuity revenue should offset any volatility in the IP segment, as per Emkay Research. While revenue from top accounts declined 4.9 per cent sequentially but the impact was offset by a 6.8 per cent growth in top 2-5 accounts.
Promoters held 31.5 per cent stake in the company as of June 30, 020, while FIIs held 19.2 per cent, DIIs 27.2 per cent and public and others 22.1 per cent. Its shares closed at ₹950, flat when compared to previous day’s close.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
₹1041 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100010551075 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...