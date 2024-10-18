Persistent Systems has unveiled SASVA 2.0, the latest version of its flagship AI-powered platform designed to transform software engineering through the use of generative and deterministic AI.

This new iteration expands its capabilities beyond the traditional Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), offering an end-to-end integrated solution that spans the entire development process—from ideation to post-deployment operations.

The platform is set to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences across various industries.

SASVA 2.0 redefines software development by providing tailored, interactive workflows for key stakeholders such as product managers, program managers, developers, customer support teams, and professional services.

It offers a comprehensive solution that guides these personas throughout the entire lifecycle, from concept to post-release support.

The platform is designed to boost productivity and efficiency across the board. It performs detailed assessments of projects, delivering insights into technology, product, and process maturity, as well as security, technical debt, and accurate cost and effort forecasting. This helps organizations pinpoint areas for optimization and productivity gains.

For product managers, SASVA 2.0 leverages historical data and market trends to create context-driven, prioritized roadmaps and release plans, aligning tasks with team strengths and capacity.

The platform also expands requirements into actionable release plans, prioritizing tasks, estimating effort, recommending frameworks, and distributing work between human developers and AI to improve efficiency.

Development is further streamlined with AI-assisted coding, bug fixing, and security enhancements, with seamless integration of external tools for a more cohesive experience.

Additionally, SASVA 2.0 enhances customer support and professional services through real-time, context-aware insights and a dynamic knowledge base, enabling faster and more effective outcomes.

With this latest iteration, Persistent reaffirms its commitment to offering a secure, affordable, and comprehensive AI solution.

By blending digital capabilities with human expertise, SASVA 2.0 empowers businesses to increase Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and Net Revenue Retention (NRR), accelerating time-to-market and driving business growth.

Originally launched earlier this year, the AI-powered platform continues to lead the way in making AI accessible and affordable to accelerate software engineering efforts.

Addressing Challenges

Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director, Persistent said, “Efficiency, speed, and data-driven decision-making are more critical than ever in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. SASVA 2.0 is designed to address these challenges, providing a seamless, AI-powered platform that connects and completes every phase of the software development lifecycle.”

“Built on our deep product engineering capabilities, it leverages advanced insights, automates routine and complex tasks, and integrates with existing tools to accelerate time-to-market, maximize productivity, and drive cost efficiency. This empowers teams to focus on innovation while delivering measurable outcomes that fuel long-term business growth.”

Mukesh Dialani, Research Vice President, IDC, added, “With the increased need for speed and agility in the software engineering services market, the use of GenAI will be pivotal to improve efficiencies for delivery and throughout the entire software development lifecycle. Persistent’s SASVA platform has the potential to not only impact development effectiveness but also help achieve desired business outcomes. There is tremendous hype around GenAI, but platforms like SASVA stand to deliver tangible results.”