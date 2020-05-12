Personal data of celebrities including Lady Gaga , Priyanka Chopra hacked in data breach: Report

Cybercriminals have targeted a large media and entertainment law firm in the US representing multiple A-list celebrities in a data breach.

The Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, gsmlaw.com that represents celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, Robert DeNiro, Madonna, Nicki Minaj and Bruce Springsteen among others has been the target of a major data breach according to a report by Variety.

Cybercriminals have allegedly gained access to personal data of these celebrities and have stolen 756GB of data from the New York-based law firm according to the report. The data includes contracts, nondisclosure agreements, phone numbers and email addresses, and personal contact details.

Cyber criminals are threatening to release celebrity emails and release confidential documents if the firm refuses to pay an undisclosed sum, the Telegraph reported.

Hackers demands

Hackers have also posted a picture showing computer files with names of dozens of celebrities on the dark web along with two letters signed by Madonna’s tour agent and Christina Aguilera. The files also named Nicki Minaj, Facebook and Idina Menzel.

The documents, however, are yet to be verified as per reports.

The data breach is a result of a ransomware attack involving a REvil malware according to global cybersecurity firm Sophos.

As per the firm, in such ransomware attacks, cybercriminals threaten the victim and take part in financial extortion to not only restore the data stolen but also to prevent them from leaking the data to the world.

Clients

According to media reports, the firm has not made any official statement yet. Other celebrity clients of the firm include Jessica Simpson, Naomi Campbell, Sofia Vergara, Spike Lee, the Osbournes (Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly) along with major companies such as Discovery, HBO, EMI Music Group, Imax, MTV, NBA Entertainment, Playboy Enterprises, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corp. Spotify, Tribeca Film Festival, Universal Music Group and Vice Media Group.