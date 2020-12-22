PhonePe introduces voice notification feature for Business app

India-based fintech platform PhonePe on Tuesday announced the launch of its new voice notification feature in vernacular languages on the PhonePe for Business app.

The platform has introduced voice notifications in over nine vernacular languages on the PhonePe for Business app.

“The voice confirmation helps merchants during peak business hours with a voice message announcing the amount received from a customer without the merchant having to check the customer’s phone screen, or waiting for a bank SMS,” PhonePe explained in an official release.

The fintech company had launched its PhonePe for Business app in 2018. The app is available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odiya, and Assamese.

The app, currently, has over 15 million merchant partners across India, PhonePe said. The app sends out communication to merchants about various products and launches in the vernacular language that they prefer.

The PhonePe field team also shares about the various products and features in different languages with merchants when they onboard the platform.

Vivek Lohcheb, Vice President - Offline Business Development, PhonePe said, “The multi-lingual voice notification functionality which we have recently introduced, makes it easier for our merchant partners to attend to their customers while also making sure that payments have been received during peak hours in the language of their choice.’’