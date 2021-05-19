PhonePe to acquire Indus OS in all-cash deal worth $60 m

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Walmart-owned digital payments platform Phone Pe is in the final stages of talks to acquire Indus OS, a made-in-India content and app discovery platform, in an all-cash deal worth $60 million. The acquisition is scheduled to be completed in the next few weeks and is PhonePe’s second acquisition after Zopper Retail which it acqui-hired in 2018.
The acquisition is expected to fuel PhonePe’s super app ambitions. Currently, PhonePe ‘Switch’ that aggregates over 400 apps across verticals including food, grocery, shopping, travel apps within its own app, does away with the need to download apps individually. Users can log into these apps without downloading them with a single tap.
With Indus OS’ Indus App Bazaar providingwhich provides access to over four4 lakh apps for 100 million-plus users in English and 12 Indian languages, PhonePe’s super app ambitions will receive the much-required shot in the arm, said sources.
Founded by IIT alumni Rakesh Deshmukh, Akash Dongre and Sudhir Bangarambandi, Indus OS started its journey over 7 years ago with the launch of a ‘Made in India’ operating system and later launched an appstore — the Indus App Bazaar. It is an alternative Android-based app store focused on localisation, simplicity, personalisation and performance optimisation to enhance user experience. It comes with an AI-driven app recommendation engine which optimises user experience, giving them an option to search, browse and download apps based on their interests. It is pre-bundled with all Samsung Galaxy phones in India and powers several third-party Android stores including Samsung’s Galaxy store and powers over 60 million devices. Users do not need an email address to download apps from Indus App Bazaar. Users are recommended apps based on their location and the languages they speak.
After the acquisition, Indus OS with its 100-strong team is expected to take over Switch and build an app ecosystem for PhonePe Indus OS has raised $25.2 million since its inception and is backed by investors including Samsung Venture, Omidyar Network, JSW Ventures, Ventureast and Affle.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...