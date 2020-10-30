PhonePe to be a payment option across 20 lakh offline shops in Maharashtra

Homegrown payments platform PhonePe today announced that it is now live as a payment option at over 20 lakh shops across Maharashtra.

PhonePe will be accepted as a valid payment option across these stores comprising large organised retail stores as well as small and medium shops and kiranas across Maharashtra, it said.

Vivek Lohcheb, Vice President- Offline Business Development, PhonePe said: “We are delighted to be accepted as a payment option across 20 lakh offline shops in Maharashtra. This milestone is also a significant step in helping us move towards our goal of digitizing 2.5 crore offline stores across India, thereby contributing to the vision of a digital and less-cash economy. Going forward, we aim to increase our presence in Maharashtra’s rural areas also and hence will be recruiting over 1,700 more sales executives in the state over the next 3 months.”

The platform has witnessed a 64 per cent year-on-year growth in its offline store acceptance in Maharashtra. PhonePe is currently live at over 1.3 crore offline shops across the country with the largest market share held by Maharahtra, it said.