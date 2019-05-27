Pine Labs opens payment gateway APIs to developers

Pine Labs, a merchant platform company, has opened its Payment Gateway Application Programming Interface (APIs) for developers.

This will enable developers, including those working within merchant organisations to integrate Pine Labs payment gateway APIs with their existing technology infrastructure such as billing and checkout systems.

This move is in line with the company’s commitment to enable the co-creation of innovative fintech products, and thereby empower the merchant community.

The Payment Gateway API can accept payments through multiple payment modes including credit/debit cards, netbanking, bank or brand EMI, wallets and UPI. It is a simple and flexible option for internet commerce.

Vicky Bindra, CEO, Pine Labs said, “We would like to invite developers to integrate our Payment Gateway APIs in the platform or technology stack of their choice. We can build much more valuable technology solutions, powered by our best-in-class payment gateway, for our merchants.”

