Pinterest is experimenting to integrate Shuffles collage content into Pinterest, starting with shopping.

The collage maker app was launched in November 2022. According to a TechCrunch report, the iOS-only app is available in the US, Canada, Great Britain, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The app will display shopping features, showcasing brand, price, and other product metadata along with similar products to shop.

“The high-density nature of Shuffles, which can include layers of product cutouts from multiple Pins, allows consumers to dig deeper and also connect to other Shuffles that include the same Pins. As we look ahead to how consumer behaviour is evolving, we’re testing ways of integrating Shuffles collage content into Pinterest, starting with shopping,” the company said in a blog post.

Also read: WhatsApp working on new audio chat feature

The platform is also exploring a new feature for advertisers called ‘Pinterest Premiere Spotlight’ that will showcase a brand on search. In the future, the company plans to explore ways to help brands connect with shoppers.

According to the company’s earnings release quoted by TechCrunch, Pinterest has over 450 million monthly active users globally. The platform has earlier said that it wants to make every pin shoppable on the app, including videos.

Also read: Why Spotify removed Bollywood songs from music app

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit