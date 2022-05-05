Pinterest launches a live streaming app for video creators

Pinterest launched its TV Studio live streaming app for Android and iOS. According to a TechCrunch report, the app will allow select video creators to go live on Pinterest. It supports a multi-device set-up for different camera angles.

The application is not available to all creators at present. The users have to enter a code or scan a barcode to access live streaming tools of the app, TechCrunch said. Reportedly, Pinterest is reviewing its place in broader social media while other apps, including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube, have short and live video features. A spokesperson told TechCrunch the company is experimenting with ways to support creators in bringing their ideas to life.

Pinterest TV Studio app has been live since May 2, 2022, on the App Store and Google Play, TechCrunch reported. The app is available in markets outside the US, including Canada, Australia, UK and Germany. The company in last November announced the launch of Pinterest TV, a series of live shoppable videos, TechCrunch reported. Earlier in the year, Pinterest also tested live streaming of events with select creators within its app.