Info-tech

Piyush Somani named CCICI President

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 21, 2021

He succeeds Pamela Kumar

The Cloud Computing Innovation Council of India (CCICI) appointed Piyush Somani, Chairman and Managing Director of ESDS Software Solution, as its President.

He succeeds Pamela Kumar as the President of CCICI, an independent, not-for-profit body of professionals from industry, academia and government in the cloud computing space.

“The eight-year-old CCICI represents Indian interests in international cloud forums. It works for providing an open collaborative platform to accelerate the adoption and innovation of cloud computing technologies in the country,” a statement said.

“I believe the cloud sector has so much potential and with the help of right minds and dedication we can do ground-breaking work in the cloud technology sector in India as well as globally,” Piyush Somani has said.

Published on December 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like