Piyush Somani named CCICI President

The Cloud Computing Innovation Council of India (CCICI) appointed Piyush Somani, Chairman and Managing Director of ESDS Software Solution, as its President.

He succeeds Pamela Kumar as the President of CCICI, an independent, not-for-profit body of professionals from industry, academia and government in the cloud computing space.

“The eight-year-old CCICI represents Indian interests in international cloud forums. It works for providing an open collaborative platform to accelerate the adoption and innovation of cloud computing technologies in the country,” a statement said.

“I believe the cloud sector has so much potential and with the help of right minds and dedication we can do ground-breaking work in the cloud technology sector in India as well as globally,” Piyush Somani has said.