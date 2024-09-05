Planview, a platform for strategic portfolio management (SPM) and digital product development (DPD), aims to double its global revenue to clock $1 billion in the next three years. In 2023, the company witnessed over $400 million in revenue. It recently also onboarded customers like Dr Reddy’s, Apollo, TVS, Aditya Birla Capital, and Colgate.

India is a key hub for the company, with over 50 per cent of its product development being driven out of the country, according to Planview. Additionally, its global capability and innovation centre is located in the country. ·Adopting a two-pronged go-to-market strategy, Planview is servicing Indian domestic corporates undergoing digital transformation as well as GCCs of multinationals in India.

Razat Gaurav, Global CEO of Planview Inc., said, “India is already one of our fastest growing markets. In addition to our global capability and innovation centre, last year we launched our go-to-market team to drive India-based revenue opportunities. We did very well in our first year and are looking to double that in the next one year.” He added that Planview signed up about 25 large conglomerates and business houses across Auto, Pharma, and BFSI and that the progress has been fast in India.

Planview’s recurring revenue grew over 10 per cent YoY while billings grew over 15 per cent YoY. In 2023, Planview signed 257 new customers. Globally, it works with over 4,500 clients through a software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model to plan, manage, and deliver digital transformations, enabling faster scaling.

Along with DPD and SPM, Planview also provides professional services automation solutions. The company also launched its Planview Copilot, an advanced GenAI assistant for connected work built on Planview’s unique data foundations from over 4,500 customers and $350 billion of digital transformation spend. It accesses operational insights across portfolio management, value stream management, and agile planning and delivery to accelerate insights and action data-driven, strategic decision-making through a conversational interface.

