Planview, a platform for connected work from portfolio planning to delivery, has opened a new and expanded Planview Global Capability & Innovation Centre (CIC) in Bengaluru.

The company said that expanding Planview’s footprint in India is a key strategy to support the company’s continued growth, expand its capabilities, and better serve and support value creation for its global customer base.

Planview has 4,500 customers and 2.6 million users across financial services, healthcare, insurance, automotive, and technology.

Razat Gaurav, Global CEO, Planview, said, “Planview is very bullish about its India operations. Our expanded footprint allows us to support global clients at a time of increasing digital transformation and business activity in the world’s fastest-growing economic region. Our CIC will help customers fast-track their digital transformation while supporting the economic growth of the region.”

The company in India has appointed a leadership team, increased headcount and capacity by over 250 per cent in the last two years across strategic functions, spanning across data science, R&D, partners/strategic alliances, business applications, cybersecurity, professional services, managed services, and premium customer care.

In December 2020, Planview was acquired for $1.6 billion by TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, and TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm. The company established its APAC headquarters in Singapore in July 2022, and today, Planview has over 1,300 employees across India, APAC, North America, and EMEA.

