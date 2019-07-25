PlayShifu raises $7 million in Series A funding

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
Technology startup PlayShifu has raised $7 million in Series A funding led by Chiratae (formerly IDG Ventures India), Inventus Capital and Bharat Innovation Fund (BIF), with participation from existing investor IDFC-Parampara Fund.
With $8.5 million raised till date, the company’s primary focus will remain tech innovation, continued research on unique phygital interactions and new product developments. It also plans to update current products and expand the retail presence from 15 countries to 30 , PlayShifu said in a statement.
"We have an exhaustive product pipeline, an incessantly creative and passionate team of innovators, and now, the right partners to make an extremely positive impact on the educational foundations of generations to come,” Vivek Goyal, CEO and Co-Founder at Playshifu said.
Founded in 2016 by Vivek Goyal and Dinesh Advani, PlayShifu has offices in Bay Area and Bengaluru.
