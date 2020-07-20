PM Modi’s Twitter account gets 10 million followers every year

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
The number of Twitter followers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi crossed 60 million on July 19. It was only after he became Prime Minister six years ago did his Twitter account start gaining around 10 million followers every year.
Though Modi joined Twitter in January 2009, it took almost three years for his account to reach the one million followers mark.
The number of followers on Twitter crossed one million in October 2012. To be precise, it was on the ninth day of Navaratri on October 23, 2012.
The number of followers on Twitter saw a rapid growth after Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.
A blog post by Twitter in December 2014 said that there was 54.45 per cent growth in the number of followers in 2014. According to the blog post, he had 8.50 million followers on December 9, 2014.
However, he has been adding around 10 million followers every year since 2015.
Till August 2016, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was the most-followed person on Twitter in India. Modi surpassed Bachchan as the most-followed person on Twitter in India on August 10, 2016.
He is the third world leader to have more than 60 million followers on Twitter. Former US President Barack Obama has 120.7 million followers and the current US president Donald Trump has 83.7 million followers.
