Police probe social media chat group, “Bois Locker Room”

The Delhi police on Monday took suo moto cognisance of the Instagram group “Bois Locker Room.”

Police have questioned a 15-year-old on Monday regarding the same, as per media reports.

The group was created by some school students from Delhi who had allegedly been sharing lewd pictures of underage girls and making berating remarks on the same. Screenshots of the same had been shared by a few girls across social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter on Saturday. The screenshots have since gone viral. Some of the group members had also allegedly shared messages about gang-raping their classmates and morphing their photographs on to nude pictures.

The Delhi Women’s Commission on Monday had written to the Delhi police as well as to the Facebook-owned Instagram to provide details regarding the same. The DCW had asked the Delhi Police to provide a report on the same by Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police, cybercrime, Anyesh Roy had said that the unit has become aware of the group through social media monitoring and that the police have taken suo moto cognisance of these posts. A case has been registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, media reports stated.

According to a senior police officer, as of now, all the members of the group are likely to have belonged to one school, media reports stated.

The cyber-crime division has also written to Instagram for details on the group, it said.