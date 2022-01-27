Polygon invests in Hike’s Rush Gaming Universe

Hike on Thursday announced that blockchain company Polygon is investing in and supporting Hike’s Rush Gaming Universe (RGU). Polygon will also be hosting RGU on its network and helping Hike build its web 3.0 presence.

Polygon’s integration and investment look to further this growth by bringing RGU on-chain via the Polygon network. This will allow users to truly own in-game assets — represented by non-fungible tokens (NFTs), enable new Play to Earn & GameFi mechanics allowing users to win more from the games they play.

Hike’s RGU is at present a mobile-only platform wherein gamers get to compete and win in popular Indian casual games. The 12-month platform has avoided blockchain due to its inherent scalability issues, Polygon and its layer-2 scaling solutions remove that bottleneck. It enables fully scalable and cost-effective Web 3 mobile gaming platforms to onboard the next 100 million+ non-crypto-native users to the blockchain.

Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike said, “We’re entering a new era of gaming, where players will participate in a new kind of game economy where they’re also owners of the networks they help create. Gaming has always been an incredible source of entertainment, a way to bring joy to people’s lives, and now it will also be a means to provide brand new economic opportunities to the world. With Polygon, we’re going to bring The Rush Gaming Universe on-chain in 2022 on top of the vast & vibrant Ethereum ecosystem to deliver on this vision. We’re thrilled to have Polygon join us as investor and partner.”

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon, added, “Web3 gaming is one of the fastest-growing economic sectors ever and has the potential to be an important onramp for the next 1 billion users to come onto crypto. Hike’s Rush Gaming Universe is a hugely exciting development for the Indian market, with global potential beyond that, and we are delighted to be partnering to bring the platform on-chain.”

RGU currently has $50M in winnings (Gross ARR). The RGU community is battling it out in over 100 million gameplays a quarter across 8 of India’s most popular casual games.