Polymatech Electronics Ltd, a semiconductor chip manufacturer, has announced plans to establish a new semiconductor production facility in Bahrain’s Industrial Area of Hidd, with an initial investment of $16 million.
The new facility, to be branded as Atri, will focus on producing components for 5G and 6G technologies. This venture represents Polymatech’s first major step in its global expansion strategy, according to a company statement.
The announcement was made during a visit by Bahrain’s investment promotion agency, which is currently conducting roadshows in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai to promote the island nation as a burgeoning hub for technology and manufacturing.
Eswara Rao Nandam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Polymatech Electronics, highlighted that the Bahrain facility aligns with the company’s expansion objectives and will enable it to meet growing international demand.
Polymatech is engaged in the complete lifecycle of opto-semiconductor chips, including design, fabrication, manufacturing, packaging, and assembly. These chips are sold directly to customers and are also utilized in the company’s luminaire assemblies.
