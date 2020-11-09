Portall Infosystems to collaborate with cloud-based freight forwarding solution BoxnBiz

Portall Infosystems, which runs the government’s Port Community System called PCS1x, will collaborate with BoxnBiz, a cloud-based freight forwarding solution offering air freight, ocean freight and customs clearance to stakeholders in the logistics space, to offer services on P-CaSo.

A collaborative platform for the ecosystem, P-CaSo is integrated into the Indian Port Community System to bring various services, including services such as eBL, blockchain document transfer, trucking aggregation services, eVGM, e-learning and Certificate of Origin, a Portall Infosystems statement said.

The addition of freight quote to the existing suite of services will allow PCS1x users to access the ocean freight portal’s booking, get instant freight quotes for full container load and less than container load shipments along with end-to-end tracking and visibility, with 3,000-plus port pairs to serve import and export needs, sharing documents and payments.

“Our partnership with BoxnBiz would bring synergy and value additions to the maritime community as we once again make our footprint in the digitisation space,” said Shirishchandra Shah, Chief Product Officer, Portall Infosystems.