Posidex Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a customer master data management solutions company, in India, has announced that it would expand its operations to North America, the Middle East, and the APAC region.

“We are looking at opportunities in the U.S., Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. As it expands its operations abroad, the company acquired a new brand identity reflecting its oevolution,” a Posidex Tech statement said here on Monday.

“This strategic rebrand aligns with our target to bring our solutions to high-growth international markets, strengthening its position as a leader in customer data management and technology innovation,” it said.

The new logo was revealed by badminton star P V Sindhu at a function here on Monday.

“For over two decades, Posidex has empowered over 60 major enterprises—including several Fortune 500 companies—in sectors such as banking, insurance, consumer finance, housing finance, retail, capital markets, and government,” the statement said.

Posidex currently supports 7 of India’s 9 largest private banks, 9 of the top 15 NBFCs, a number of government departments and a large retailer, according to K Venkat Reddy, Co-founder and CEO of Posidex Technologies, said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit