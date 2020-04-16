Positive clicks: Amazon’s gesture of support for its seller partners

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Amazon India, which started the year with over 6,00,000 sellers on its platform, is offering them waivers, refunds, rewards and incentives to cope with the challenges they are facing during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The e-tail giant is offering a 50 per cent waiver on SoA (Selling on Amazon) fees till the end of June 2020 to all those sellers who average GMS (gross merchandise sales) of ₹10,000 or below in January and February. The SoA fee is a percentage of the total sales price that is paid by the buyer. Waiver of storage fees for sellers who use FBA (Fulfilled by Amazon) and store their inventory in Amazon’s Fulfilment Centres is being offered till April 30. Additionally, long-term storage fees to store lower priority, non-essential products at Amazon’s FCs until further notice on the lockdown is being offered for March and April 2020.
“Today, the world faces a challenge like never before, a calamity that has affected human life and is also impacting businesses of all sizes. As Amazon India works with the seller partners to stock and deliver key products that customers need during the lockdown period, we are also cognizant of the impact of restrictions on our seller partners amidst Covid-19. A significant number of Amazon India’s 600,000 sellers include micro entrepreneurs, small and medium businesses as well as women sellers, artisans and weavers and many more, Amazon India is taking several steps to support and stand by its seller partners in this tough situation and help them navigate through this challenge,” said Gopal Pillai, Vice-President, Seller Services, at Amazon India.
Priority wish list
The e-tailer has introduced a Priority Wish List programme to encourage and reward seller partners for bringing in more high-priority products, including food, groceries, medicines and healthcare items into its Fulfilment Centres so that people and communities can benefit. “We are providing special incentives to sellers for every unit of priority products they bring into our FCs till May 2020” said Pillai. For items with average selling price (ASP) up to ₹250, sellers are rewarded with ₹23 per item; for items with ASP between ₹250 and ₹500, sellers are rewarded with ₹15 per item; for masks and sanitisers it is ₹35 per item.
Amazon is refunding referral and fulfilment fees to its seller partners for cancelling all customer orders containing lower priority, non-essential items. And is also taking steps to mitigate any negative impact on sellers’ performance metrics in the current situation by relaxing its policies around order cancellation and returns.
“We are temporarily relaxing claim windows for different types of reimbursements that sellers file for. This has been done to ensure that sellers’ reimbursement claims are not denied if they miss the regular claim windows due to the disruption caused by Covid-19. This is valid till end May” said Pillai.
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...