Positive online civility trends reversed one year into the Covid-19 pandemic: Microsoft study

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Positive online civility trends have reversed one year into the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Microsoft’s Digital Civility Research.
Teenagers and adults in 18 countries surveyed by the tech giant have said that perceptions of online civility have deteriorated one year into the global pandemic, with respondents in Poland, Philippines, Italy, Germany and Hungary reporting the sharpest net-negative sentiment.
Only one country, Colombia, reported net-positive online civility after a year of global, stay-at-home restrictions.
This latest study, Civility, Safety and Interaction Online 2021, polled teens aged 13-17 and adults aged 18-74 about their exposure to 21 online risks across four categories: behavioral, sexual, reputational and personal/intrusive.
A total of 11,067 individuals participated in the poll in 2021. The research covers 22 geographies including India.
As per the research, in 2021, less than two in 10 respondents (17 per cent) globally said civility online improved as a result of Covid-19, while 30 per cent said it worsened. This is compared to 26 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, in 2020.
The respondents were asked if they’d experienced or witnessed five different positive outcomes of online interaction associated with the Covid-19 stay-at-home environment, and all five categories yielded lower readings compared to 2020.
Outcomes for the “I see more people helping other people,” category fell to 56 per cent globally compared to 67 per cent last year. “A greater sense of community” fell 12 percentage points to 50 per cent from 62 per cent in 2020.
“People have been more encouraging to each other” dropped eight percentage points to 49 per cent from 57 per cent last year while the category “people have come together more to deal with the crisis” was down six percentage points to 53 per cent from 59 per cent in the previous study.
Finally, “more people are reconnecting with friends and family” slipped two percentage points to 56 per cent from 58 per cent.
“Related, three of the five negative outcomes associated with Covid-19 saw increases in this latest poll, suggesting in at least two categories that Covid fatigue played a noticeable role,” the report said.
The category “people are taking out their frustrations online” was up seven percentage points to 67 per cent while “people are less tolerant” increased to 59 per cent from 54 per cent last year.
Furthermore, 54 per cent of respondents said they had experienced or witnessed more personal attacks and negative comments this year compared to 53 per cent in 2020.
On the positive side, the spread of false and misleading information decreased to 60 per cent in 2021 from 67 per cent in 2020.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...