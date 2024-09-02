Days after the IT employees’ union, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), filed a complaint against IT major Infosys over delay in onboarding more than 2,000 engineering graduates for over two years, the company has issued appointment letters to more than 1,000 campus hires.

Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of NITES, said in a statement, “These young engineers, who have been waiting for nearly two years, now have a confirmed joining date of October 7, 2024. This is a huge win for NITES and all the students who stood strong in the face of uncertainty and delay,” adding that the industry body will organise a protest in front of the Infosys campus if the company fails to honour this commitment and breaches the joining date.

In August, NITES had registered a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against the company for delaying the onboarding process. These graduates, out of whom around 2,000, were initially offered jobs in April 2022. However, they were subject to continuous delays, unpaid pre-training programmes, and additional assessments.

A week ago, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh revealed that the company would honour offers given to freshers and follow them by joining. He added that some dates were changed, but beyond that, all students promised jobs would be onboarded.

(with inputs from PTI)

