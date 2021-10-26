Posten Norge partners with Infosys for digital transformation

Posten Norge, a Nordic postal and logistics group has selected leading Indian IT software services company Infosys as a strategic partner to digitally transform its IT Service Management function. Through this collaboration, Infosys will establish an IT Service Desk and adapt Posten Norge’s IT processes for new-age software delivery methods.

The transformation will also involve the implementation of ServiceNow, an IT Service Management platform. Infosys will accelerate the ServiceNow implementation and drive ongoing strategic value from the investments by leveraging Enterprise Service Management Cafe, an AI-powered ready-to- deploy solution, part of Infosys Cobalt suite.

Leveraging this solution, and the expertise Infosys has nurtured by working with global postal and logistics organisations for many years, Posten Norge will be equipped to innovate faster and respond to changing customer needs with agility, a company release added. This collaboration will further enable Posten Norge and Infosys to co-create digital solutions for their customers.

Arne Erik Berntzen, Group CIO, Posten Norge said, “At Posten Norge, our aim is to make everyday life simpler and the world smaller by simplifying and increasing the value of trade and communication for people and enterprises in the Nordic region. With Infosys as a strategic partner, we feel confident we can capitalise on their capabilities and experiences to transform our IT processes. Throughout our interactions with Infosys, they have shown the capacity and desire to modernise the service delivery with the aim to build a future-oriented IT service management capability, so we can create more value for our customers.”

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head - Consumer, Retail and Logistics Industries, Infosys, said, “With our vast and varied experience in supporting organisations in the postal and logistics industry navigate transformation, we look forward to collaborating with Posten Norge to adapt its business to the evolving market and its customer demands. The speed, agility, and efficiency that the suite of solutions powered by Infosys Cobalt will provide to Posten will be pivotal in delivering a best-in-class customer experience that will set it apart from the competition. As part of this collaboration, we also look forward to developing digital solutions for our customers by combining the complementary capabilities of the two organisations.”

On Tuesday, shares of Infosys were trading flat at ₹1,700 on the bourses.