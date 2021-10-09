Prasar Bharati to phase out analogue Terrestrial TV transmitters by March

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Prasar Bharati on Saturday said that it has phased out 70 per cent of analog Terrestrial TV Transmitters in a bid to pave the way for emerging technologies and new content opportunities. It added that with the exception of around 50 analog terrestrial TV transmitters in strategic locations, the rest will be phased out by March 31, 2022.
The Public broadcaster said that phasing out analog Terrestrial TV Transmitters since 2017 has generated about ₹100 crore of savings in operating expenditure annually.
Also see: Doordarshan’s free-to-air channels spark a dish war
Now, it plans to phase out 412 transmitters by the end of the 2021-22.
“Analog Terrestrial TV is an obsolete technology and phaseout of the same is in both public interest and national interest as it makes valuable spectrum available for new and emerging technologies such as 5G apart from reducing wasteful expenditure on power. So far, almost 70 per cent of all Analog Transmitters have been phased out. Rest are being sunset in a phased manner while ensuring appropriate measures are taken for re-deployment of manpower,” it said in a statement.
The public broadcaster added that it has entered into an MoU with IIT Kanpur to develop Next Gen Broadcast solution and roadmap for Digital Terrestrial Broadcasting consistent with emerging standards such as 5G Broadcast to enable new applications such as Direct-to-Mobile broadcasting, and to create new content opportunities through the use of artificial intelligence algorithms.
Through DD FreeDish DTH, all Doordarshan channels including DD Assam and several private channels have been made available by Prasar Bharati, free of cost with no monthly fees throughout India, the statement added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...