Pratt & Whitney inaugurates 100th eLearning Centre in India

Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp, has opened its 100th eLearning Centre in Hyderabad as a part of its efforts to promote electronic literacy.

After inaugurating, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Telangana, said “Digital literacy and digital education creates a predisposition for people to seek technology solutions for the challenges they face in their day-to-day lives. The efforts of P&W to set up eLearning Centres in our schools would greatly support us in reaching the goals of Digital Telangana faster.”

Geoff Hunt, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Pratt & Whitney said, “As part of our focus on serving communities in which we operate, our eLearning initiatives in India are aimed at equipping young students with high-quality digital education. We are committed to supporting these future leaders by providing them an environment and the resources to think critically and grow.”

Amit Pathak, General Manager of Pratt & Whitney’s Customer Training Centre in India said, “The 100th eLearning Centre is a testimony of our commitment towards promoting digital education in the country.”

Located at Zila Parishad High School, the two centres (99th and 100th) are equipped with modern facilities including tools and technologies to support both teachers and students. These resources include computers, wireless internet, digital projectors, display screens, audio systems, software, and furniture.

By establishing the eLearning Centres since 2011, Pratt and Whitney is focusing on providing high-quality digital education to Government schools in India. The company has been driving these eLearning projects in close partnership with an NGO, Engineers Without Borders India and other partners.

Pratt and Whitney works on eLearning projects in partnership with companies such as QuEST, RGBSI, Cyient, Jaisara, Larsen and Toubro, Genpact amongst others.