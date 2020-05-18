Pre-owned car retail platform Spinny implements contactless delivery service for buyers

Spinny, an online and offline retail platform for selling used cars, has implemented a contactless delivery system processing over 50 orders within six days.

On the Spinny website or the app, buyers have to go through three simple steps for a zero-contact home-delivery of the car of their choice, a statement from the company said.

Three steps to buy a car

The first step involves choosing from 1,200 plus fully inspected, pre-owned cars (2012 make or newer) listed online. One can opt for a virtual tour as well to make a more informed decision. Following this, one can book a Contactless Home Test Drive of a fully-sanitized car that comes with a safety kit for the customer. The final step involves uploading the required documents and payment details. Once the payment for the Spinny Assured car is processed, the car will be delivered at the customer’s doorstep with ‘no questions asked 5-day money-back guarantee’.

“In a world where lockdowns and social distancing norms are becoming commonplace, our initiative #WithExtraCare is focussed on setting industry standards in safe and contactless transactions; thereby witnessing a sharp increase in inquiries of Home Test Drives,” said Niraj Singh, CEO and co-founder of Spinny.